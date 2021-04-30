A memorial for Beverly Ann Meister 80, of Blue Eye, Mo., Was held on April 29,2021.
She died on April 24, 2021. Beverly was born Jan. 16, 1941, in Des Moines, Iowa., The daughter of LeRoy and Philomena (Deitring) Ostwinkle. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Barbara A. Kelley, and brother, Bob Ostwinkle.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Meister of the home, two children, William F. Meister Jr. of Bentonville, Ark., And Elizabeth A. Scott of Winchester, Calif., Her brother, James Ostwinkle of Hollister, Mo., And sister, Jolene Ostwinkle of New Orleans, La.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.