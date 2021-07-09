A celebration of life for Frances Rittenhouse, 82, of Hollister, Mo., will be held 10 a.m., July 10, 2021., at Victor Baptist Church, Branson, Mo., with Pastor Kenny Robinette officiating.
She died on July 6, 2021. Frances was born on May 22, 1939., in Kirbyville, Mo., the daughter of Ernest and Goldie (Bessie) Thurman.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Stanley Rittenhouse.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Rittenhouse and partner, Terry Snowden of Hollister, Mo., her sister, Freida (Ronald) Wills of Hollister, Mo., her brother, Donald Rittenhouse of Hollister, Mo.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.