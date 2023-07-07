Ignazio Anthony Como, also known as Nat, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, at the age of 87 in Reeds Springs, MO. He was born on July 25, 1935, in Manhattan, New York City. Nat was surrounded by loved ones during his final moments and was prepared to reunite with the Lord.Nat proudly served in the military, specifically the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. His dedication and commitment to his military associations were commendable.Woodland Hills in Branson, MO was the place where Nat worshipped. It was an important part of his life, and he found solace and meaning within its walls.Memorial Services to honor Nat’s life will be held at the American Legion Hall located at 2 Woodland Ave. in Kimberling City, MO. on July 28th at 10 am. The venue is situated behind the library. These services will provide an opportunity for family and friends to gather, remember Nat’s life, and find comfort in each other’s presence.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the College of the Ozarks, specifically to the Nat Como Endowment Scholarship. This scholarship will continue Nat’s legacy by supporting deserving students in their educational pursuits.Nat Como will be dearly missed by his loved ones, friends, and community. His memory will forever be cherished, and his impact will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him
