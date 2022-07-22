Frank “Jim” James Robertson, 75, of Branson West, MO, passed away July 18, 2022, at home.
Jim entered this life January 12, 1947, in Houston, TX, to Vernon and Frances Robertson.
Jim proudly served our country in both the United States Army and the United States Navy. After the service, he worked for several automotive manufacturing industries for 37 years.
He will be inurned at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
