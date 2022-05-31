A Celebration of Life for Matthew Ryan Culp, 48, of Kimberling City, MO, was held on May 21, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Kimberling City with Pastor Kent Williams officiating.
He died on May 18, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jimmie Sivils, and his paternal grandparents, Benoid and Ruby Culp.
He is survived by his wife, Brandi Shairrick Culp, two sons, Ryley Culp and Ethan (Jade) Culp his parents, Bruce and Beverly Sivils Culp, brother, Jared (Niicole) Culp maternal grandfather, Stanford (Ruth) Sivils, his father and mother-in-law, Brent and Jan Shairrick, sister-in-law, Keri (Monty) Brooks
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, AR.
