No public services are planned at this time for Cora Gertrude (Trudi) Schliesman Prichard.
She died on July 28, 2021 at the age of 92.
Cora was born Feb. 8, 1929, in El Dorado, Kan., to Daniel and Teresa Josephine Durfey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Danny Durfey, of Houston, Mo.,Also preceding her in death was her husbands Earl Keene of Joplin, Mo, Bud Schliesman, and Dale Prichard both of Branson, Mo.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, step children and their families, and several who call her “Mom” including Bo Rivers of Texas and Rob Sunderland of Mass.
She is also survived by first cousin Carrol Susie Kinslow Adams (husband Dr. Russell Adams) of Buffalo, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
