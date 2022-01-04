Services for Marsha Rainwater 75 of Branson, Mo.,will be Jan. 6, 2022 at 11 am at Branson Church of Christ with Elders Blaine Orr and Tim Kidwell officiating.
Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation Jan. 5, 2022 from 5 to 6 pm at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
She died on Jan. 2, 2022.
Marsha was born on Dec. 3, 1946 in Searcy, Ark., the daughter of Lawrence & Naomi (Patterson) Lenoard.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Rainwater, her parents, brothers, Tom and Wayne Lenoard, and sisters, Shirley Williams, Barbara Boyd and nephew, Coy Brooks.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Rainwater of Branson, Mo., daughter, Kristine Copeland of Kenai, Alaska, son, Bobby (Tonya) Rainwater of Little Rock, Ark., sister, Sandra Brooks of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
