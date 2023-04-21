Kenneth Lee Bettis Sr., 75, of Reed Springs, MO passed away April 15,
Kenneth was born on November 1, 1947, in Waverly, Il. He was joined in marriage to Phyllis Elaine Bell on February 19, 1966.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Lloyd and Georgia (Shutz) Bettis and his two sisters Joy Minton and Kay Ellington.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bettis of Reeds Spring, MO; daughter, Connie Groves of Reeds Spring, MO; and son, Kenneth Bettis Jr. and wife, Shelley of Reeds Spring, MO; three sisters: Sharon Bell and husband, Vernie of Wichita, KS; Debbie Taylor and husband, Randy of Kirbyville, MO; and Mickey Anderson and husband, Steve of Modesto, Il.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
