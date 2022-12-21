Lanetta Ann Butler, 81, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Lanneta entered this life on October 12, 1941, the daughter of Leon and Alene (Hopper) Deadmon in Helena, AR.
With a servant’s heart, Lanetta volunteered in the ministry at Morningside Church. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and spending time with her friends. Lanetta loved the Lord and was known as a prayer warrior. The memories and love that were shared throughout Lanetta’s life will be cherished for eternity.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Billie Turnbow.
Lanetta is survived by her son Billy Deadmon; daughter Annette Burbridge and her husband, Charles; grandsons Jeremy Early and his wife, Michelle and Chase Bradley; great-grandchildren Drew, Olivia, and Owen; niece Adina Laird and her husband, Scott.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date at Morningside Church, located at 180 Grace Chapel Rd, Blue Eye, MO. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial contributions may be made in Lanetta’s name to Elevate Branson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.