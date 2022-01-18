A graveside service for Louis Edward Sullivan, 62, of Kirbyville, Mo.,was held on Jan.18, 2022 in the Dickens Cemetery, Taneyville, Mo., with Pastor Howard Kenyon officiating.
He died on Jan. 13, 2022. Louis was born on March 9, 1959,
He was preceded in death by his parents along with a brother, John Sullivan and sister, Clarice (Jo) Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Tresa Sullivan along with three brothers, Jim, Kenny, and Bill Sullivan, two sisters, Marion Erwin and Ruth Boggs.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
