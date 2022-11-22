Crystal Karen Faulkner, 72, of Forsyth, MO passed away on November 14, 2022, with family by her side.
Crystal was born on April 9, 1950, the daughter of James and Doris (Becker) Scott in Jackson, TN. Crystal was joined in marriage January 18, 1990, to her best friend, Roger Dale Faulkner.
She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Heather Faulkner; and brother Cary Baker Scott.
Crystal is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Roger Dale Faulkner of Forsyth, MO; daughter Crystal “Christy” (Ronald Walton) Faulkner of Kissee Mills, MO; grandchildren Ladonna, Kimberly, Johnathan, Ashley, and Justin; four great-grandchildren; brother Micheal (Glenda) Scott of Parsons, TN; and nephew/honorary son Brandon Spitzer.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
