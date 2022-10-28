Carl Dean Allen, 73, of Branson, MO passed away October 19, 2022.
Carl was born on August 10, 1949, the son of Vacil and Laverne (Hart) Allen in Eldon, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Carl is survived by his daughter Kimberly Ashlock and husband, Kirk of Branson, MO; son Bradley Allen of Branson, MO; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; twin sister Carleen Wood and husband, Mike of Eldon, MO; brother Kenneth Allen and wife, Teddy Sue of Lake Ozark, MO; and sister Debbie Popplewell of Jefferson City, MO.
There are no formal services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
