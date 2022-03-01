Services for Roger Steven Taylor, 61, of Forsyth, Mo., will be March 4, 2022 at 12p.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., with military honors.
He died on Feb.16, 2022.
Roger was born on Feb.14, 1961 in Clay County, Mo., the son of Wesley & Barbara Taylor. He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Taylor-Graves and husband Morris P. Graves, his children, Stephanie Taylor Kennell and Steven Taylor,his brother, Mark Taylor, sisters, Elizabeth McGuire and Melinda Thurston.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.