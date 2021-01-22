Funeral service for Myrna Lee Hurlbut-Cindrich, 82, of Forsyth, Mo., will be at the Welchel Grace Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021, with Pastor Roy Tennison officiating. Burial is to immediately follow at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died Jan.17, 2021.
She was born Aug. 30, 1938 to Everett and Flora (Carney) Culpen of Granite City, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dennis and James Culpen.
She is survived by sons Richard Greene of Las Vegas, Ronald Greene of Kansas City, and daughter Deborah Spincic of Houston.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Welchel Grace Funeral Home.
