Memorial services for Earl O. Meyer, 96, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson, Mo., on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 5 to 7p.m. with Pastor Jeramie Henson speaking at 6:30p.m. A private family service will be held in Litchfield at a different date.
He died on March 4, 2022. Earl was born on Nov. 25, 1925, in Litchfield, Ill., to William H. and Esther (Striegel) Meyer.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Ramona, daughter, Judith, brother Delmar and wife Betty Meyer, brother, Kenny Meyer, sister Marvey and husband Howard Carney, and brother in law, Darrell Egelhoff.
He is survived by his sister, Dodie Egelhoff, sister in law Beverly Meyer, son, Dennis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.