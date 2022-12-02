Sharon Kay Bain, 78, of Forsyth, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Sharon was born October 11, 1944, in Kansas City, MO to Harvey and Clara (Von Holten) Koch. She married Larry Marshall Bain on August 23, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Marshall Bain; parents Harvey & Clara Koch, and brother James (Jimmy) Koch.
Sharon is survived by her daughter Jeanette Miller and husband, George, of Marshfield, MO; son Jeffrey Bain and wife, Tricia, of Forsyth, MO; granddaughter Nicole Miller and great grandson Jackson Miller-Carpenter of Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter Shannon Miller of Battlefield, MO; grandson Michael Bain of Forsyth, MO; brother Gary & Patti Koch of Edwards, MO; sister-in-law Sharon Koch of Kansas City, MO; niece Vicki & Matt Lemke of Houston, TX; nephew Tim & Kiersten Koch of Stilwell, KS; and niece Sara & Andy Nelson of Kansas City, MO; great nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 10th, 2022, at 2 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 350 State Dr, Hollister, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GYN Cancers Alliance (GYNCA) of Springfield, MO. 3023 S. Fort Ave, Springfield, MO 65807.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.