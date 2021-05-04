No services are planned at this time for Ronald Dean “Buckwheat” Bainter, age 61, of Galena, Mo.
He died on May 1, 2021. Ronald was born April 17, 1960, In Ashville, Ohio., The son of Robert Dale Bainter, Sr. and Elizabeth Mae (Reid) Bainter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brothers and a sister, Robert Dale Bainter, Jr. of Galena, Mo., Susan Wolford of Mercerville, Ohio, Bill (Theresa) Bainter of Galena, Mo., And Timothy David Bainter of Galena, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
