Memorial services for Joseph William Kemmerer, 94, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. April 24, 2022 at the Community of Christ Church in Branson, Mo.
He died April 14, 2022.
Joseph was born on March 26, 1928 in Independence, Mo., the son of Clarence and Ethel Faulk Kemmerer.
He is survived by two daughters, Theresa Wendleton and Amy Callaway.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
