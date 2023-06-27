David Autry Clifton passed away on June 25, 2023.
David was born on June 7,1942
He is survived by wife, Joanna Sue Clifton; daughters Crystal Leigh Clifton and Anna Maria Watson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Life Church, Word Production Center in Branson, MO at 1p.m. on June 29th.
Arrangements under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
