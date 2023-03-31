Bryal Eugene “Gene” Kenyon, 81, of Omaha AR has passed away.
Gene was born on May 5, 1941 in Powersite, MO, the son of George W. and Eva M. Ayers Kenyon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.
Gene is survived by his wife, Patricia Kenyon; Four children, Belinda Dunivan of Tilton, Il, Rhonda Manglos of Kansas City, MO, Clark Campbell of Mansfield, TX and David Kenyon of California, MO, one sister, Ida Mae Roberson of Taneyville, MO; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.
Contributions are suggested to the College of The Ozarks “Gene Kenyon” Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
