Memorial service for Cindy Rachelle Cantrell 53, of Niangua, Mo., will be held on May 22, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Destiny Church, 1235 Spur Drive, Marshfield, Mo.
She died on May 10, 2021. Cindy was born on June 20, 1967., in Wichita, Kan., to Gordon and Virginia L. (Payne) Johnson.
She was proceeded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Dan of the home, Daughter, Tesia Nickole (Steven) Lawrence, of Buffalo, Mo., Son, Matthew Ray Sevier and partner Brittani., Sister, Debbie (Rick) Hodges of Hollister, Mo., Brothers, Steven Johnson of Marshfield, Mo., and Michael Johnson and partner Bridget of Niangua, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
