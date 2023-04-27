Faith Ann Teubner, 16, of Powersite, MO passed away on April 21, 2023.
Faith was born on November 13, 2006, in Springfield, MO, the daughter of James and Melissa (Lawson) Teubner.
She was preceded in death by her grandpas: Dennis Lawson and James Teubner.
Faith is survived by her parents: James and Melissa Teubner of Powersite, MO; three sisters: Grace Teubner of Powersite, MO, Hannah (Cody) Strong of Mountain Grove, MO, and Jessica Teubner of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers: Payton Esterline of Cabool, MO, and William Wright of Springfield, MO; grandmother Mary Teubner of Waynesville, MO; grandmother, Janet Lawson of Powersite, MO; grandfather, Gary Shelton of Ava, MO; step-grandmother, Sherry Bell of Ava, MO; boyfriend, Mateo Looney; many nieces, nephews, and close friends; and special niece, Joseigh.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Friday April 28, at Community Baptist Church, 15905 rt. 64 Lebanon, MO, with Pastor Allen Reeves officiating.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
