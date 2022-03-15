No services will be held at this time for Ronald Jack Milligan, 79, of Branson West, Mo.
He died on March 13, 2022, Ronald was born on Aug. 31, 1942, to Jack and Virginia Milligan in Decatur, Ill.
He is survived by his wife Edith, daughter, Teresa, sons, Jack Jr., and Guy, Jerry, Derek .
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
