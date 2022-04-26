A celebration of his life is being planned for May 26, 2022 for Jay Steven Daily, 61, of Omaha, AR.
He died on April 10, 2022.
Jay was born on Aug. 4, 1960, in Sedro-Woolley, WA, the son of James and Lillian (Resner) Daily.
He was preceded in death by his father and his partner, Brandi Simmons.
He is survived by his daughter, Brienna (Travis) Huddleston, mother, Lillian Daily, three brothers, Jeri (Rita) Daily, Jeffrey Daily, and James Daily.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
