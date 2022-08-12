Carolyn Matthews, 79, of Kissee Mills, MO passed away at home on Thursday, Aug.11, 2022.
Carolyn was born on Sept. 3, 1942 in Arkadelphia, AR to Jessie Granville McNemar and Theo Huddleston McNemar.
She married Bob Matthews on July 15th, 1960.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Bob Matthews; her children Wyatt Matthews, Lea Anne Matthews, John Matthews, Tim Matthews, Heather Matthews, and Andy Matthews; grandchildren Summer Incledon, Stephanie Miles, Alex Matthews, Katherine Matthews, Jarrett Matthews, Jessica Matthews, Blake Matthews, Courtney Matthews, and Nick Aumiller; five great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 1638 E. Highway 76, Branson, MO.
The burial will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO.
