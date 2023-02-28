Dallas Eugene “Gene” Hustead, 95, passed away February 19, 2023, at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, MO.
Gene was born on March 11, 1927 in Gorin, MO.
Gene served in the United States Navy during World War II. He Norma Wright on April 5, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hatton and Lena (Windsor) Hustead; brother, Harold Hustead; son-in-law, John Brown; and grandson, Joshua Hustead.
Gene is survived by his wife of seventy-five years, Norma Wright Hustead; daughter, Pam Brown of McKinney, Texas; two sons: Dennis (Gail) Hustead of Omaha, Arkansas, and Darin (Deanna) Hustead of Branson, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and special friends: Clay and Tina Cooper, who he proudly referred to as his kids.
The family is requesting memorials be made to Gene’s hometown cemetery: Gorin Cemetery Fund: Dorothy Kussman, 26831 Main, Gorin, MO 63543.
There will be a private interment at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in March.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.