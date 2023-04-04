Mary Lee Pantier, 77, of Forsyth, MO passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Springfield, MO.
Mary Lee was born on January 14, 1946 to Orville and Delphia (Harbour) Pantier in Boone, IA. Mary Lee was raised by her paternal grandparents, John and Bessie Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; three brothers; two sisters; one grandson; and her beloved dog, Harley.
Mary Lee is survived by children, Joseph Madson of Licking, MO and Jon (EJ) Burton of Des Moines, IA, Denyese Blunk of Harlan, IA, Marti Melton Streeter of Boone, IA; brother, Jim (Kathy) Pantier of MN; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other family members and many friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at Forsyth Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.