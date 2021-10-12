A celebration of life for Harrison E. Dalton, 84 of Forsyth, Mo., will be held on Oct.15, 2021 in the KSE Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10a.m. to 12p.m. Funeral service will follow at 12p.m. with Pastors Randy and Robert Dalton officiating. Graveside service will be in the Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, Mo.
Harrison was born on Nov. 17, 1936. He died on Oct. 5, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joe and Jeff Dalton, sister, Martha Holt.
He is survived by his wife Tracy Dalton, sons, Bill (Cathy) Dalton, Randy (Gail) Dalton, Glenn Dalton, Steve (Tara) Dalton, Rob (Anita) Dalton, brothers, Bob (Margaret) Dalton, Dallard (Ann) Dalton, Ernie (Donna) Dalton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
