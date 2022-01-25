A memorial service for Maxwell Avery Mitchell, age 13 days, of Branson, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Jan.27, 2022, at Branson United Methodist Church, 1208 76 Country Blvd, Branson, Mo., with Pastor Eric Derks officiating.
Maxwell died on Jan.19, 2022.
Maxwell was born on Jan. 6, 2022. in Springfield, Mo., the son of Mark and Megan (Burrow) Mitchell.
Maxwell is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Owen Emmett and Emma Doris “Mimi” Williamson, and maternal great-grandparents, Bennie and Marjorie Burrow and Charles “Mousey” and Margaret Holley.
Maxwell is survived by his parents, Mark and Megan Mitchell, brother, Matthew Mitchell, sister, Holley Erwin of Hot Springs, Ark., maternal grandparents, Wendell and Linda Burrow of Alamo, Ark., paternal grandmother, Peggy Williamson of De Queen, Ark., and paternal great-grandparents, James and Donna Mitchell of Horatio, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
