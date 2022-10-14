Cora Kathleen (Kay) Foley Claar, 97, passed away on October 10, 2022 with family by her side.
Kay was born on September 4th, 1925 in Columbus, OH the daughter of Sherman and Cora Foley.
She married Richard Lee Claar, also of Columbus, OH on in October 20th, 1943 in Greenup, Kentucky They were married for 76 years until his passing in January of 2020.
Kay is proceeded in death by her parents Sherman and Cora (Beard) Foley; her husband Richard Lee Claar; her siblings Roger, Virginia, Jack, Wilson, Dorothy, Sherman, Robert, David and Mary Ellen.
She is survived by sons Terry Lee Claar (Kirbyville) and Richard Lee Claar (Branson); grandchildren, Angela (Claar) Huff, Anthony (Tony) Lee Claar, Rebecca (Claar) Loveland, Melissa (Claar) Dulaney, Leslie Hughes, and Chas Claar; great Grandchildren, Spencer, Wesley, Ashlan, Logan, Alyssa, Logan and Cora; great, great grandchildren Grayson and Everett.
Services were held on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson.
