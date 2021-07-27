A private gathering may be planned for a later time for Jerry Lee Hanner, 69, of Branson, Mo.
He died on July 21, 2021. Jerry was born on Dec. 10, 1951., in Malden, Mo., the son of Bill and Virginia (Butler) Hanner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Patrick Hanner, and brother, Gary Hanner.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Johnny) Sims of Greenville, Miss., sister, Debra Pyland of Blue Eye, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
