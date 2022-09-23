James “Jimmy” Travis Holmes, 91, passed away on September 11, 2022.
Jimmy entered this life June 18, 1931, the son of Maurice and Eveneva (Adams) Holmes in Texarkana, TX. He was joined in marriage September 22, 1989, to his best friend, Norma Jean Jackson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Norma Jean Holmes.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
