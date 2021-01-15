A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Mark William Everts, 54, of Lampe, Mo.
He died Jan. 8, 2021.
He was born Feb. 1, 1966, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of William and Mary (Devorak) Everts.
He is survived by his wife, Rosetta Everts; a son and daughter-in-law, Tristen and Aubree Luna of Garden City, Kan.; his mother, Mary Montpas of Iowa; brother, Johnathan Montpas of Iowa; brother, Michael Everts of Iowa; in-laws, Luigi and Maria Luisa Gigliello; and sister and brother-in-law, Emi and Marco Bindi.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
