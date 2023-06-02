Lincoln Chadwell, 83, passed away on May 27, 2023.
Lincoln was born in Lynn, MA on February 7, 1940 to Kenneth and Virginia Chadwell. On June 12, 1958, he married Margaret “Peggy” Smith in New Hampshire. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Lincoln is survived by his wife, Peggy Chadwell of Reeds Spring, MO; children, Lincoln Chadwell of Londonderry, NH, Colleen Chadwell of MI, Darlene Moya of San Antonio, TX and Sharon Jacobs of Branson, MO; his sister, Susan Thornton of ME; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren along with extended family and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
