Memorial service for Dorris Louise Asa, age 92 of Branson West, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. June 5, 2021 at Friendly Baptist Church, 2751 Kirkland Dr., Branson, Mo. Private interment at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
She died on Aug. 8, 2020. Dorris was born on Dec. 23, 1927., in Lakota, Iowa., to Perry and Anna Torine.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, husbands, Fred Hudson, and Kenneth Asa, her brothers Francis and Lyle Torine, sister Vivian Nagel, son, William Hudson, daughter-in-law, Barbara Hudson and sons-in-law, Richard DiGiacomo and Joseph German.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Guy, Rochester, Minn., three children, Thomas Hudson, Fort Calhoun, Neb., Jayne German, Melbourne, Fla., and Holly (Drew) Stange of Lincoln, Neb., her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Hudson, Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements and cremations are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.