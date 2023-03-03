Timothy R. Jones, 61 of Ozark, MO, passed away on February 27, 2023.
Timothy was born on Feb. 12, 1962 in Branson, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary (Maples) Jones; brother, Melvin Jones Jr.; and sister, Karen Sue Barnes.
Timothy is survived by former wife and friend, Liz Jones of Reeds Spring, MO; son, Christopher Jones and fiancé, Emily Branstetter of Nixa, MO; step-son, Logan Arterberry of Ozark, MO; brother, Doug Jones of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Sally Foulk and husband, Eddie of Marionville, MO and Sandra L. Burk and husband, Gary of Aurora, MO and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation for Tim will be Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. Service will be Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Denny McCrorey officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Burial will be in Yocum Pond Cemetery, Reeds Spring, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.