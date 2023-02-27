Harry “Joe” Gibson, 77, of Hollister, passed away on February 14, 2023 at his home.
Joe was born on February 6, 1946 in Memphis Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Joe married his wife, Jeanette on May 26, 1984 in Las Vegas, NV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Andrew Gibson and Lena Mae (Judd) Gibson, and 15 siblings.
Joe is survived by his wife, Jeanette of Hollister, MO; step-children, Ronny Hébert of Branson, MO and Lorie Data of Kirbyville, MO; sisters, Reader Peterson of Hollister, MO and Marie Gibson of California; grandchildren Brittney Neubauer, Brandon Neubauer, Sophia Data and Joseph Hébert and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Branson, MO with the day and time to be announced.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
