Services for Tracy Dawn Blankenship, were held Aug. 22, 2021, at Ignite Church @Lakewood Branson West, Mo., with Pastor Rob Barringer officiating. Burial was at Yocum Pond Cemetery Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on Aug. 19, 2021, Tracy was born June 18, 1970, in Webb City, Mo.,
She is survived by her husband Bill and her parents, Jerry and Ruth Hageman of Galena, Mo., and mother-in- law Paulette Blankenship of Bolivar, Mo., her sister JeRaye (Wes) Haynes of Allen, Texas., brother Mark (Wendy) Hageman of Shawnee, Kan., brother Brandt Hageman of Olathe, Kan., and brother Troy Brooks of Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
