A private gathering for Janet Marie Cooper 83, of Indian Point, Mo., Will be held at a later time with her family to celebrate her life. She will be placed with her husband in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo., At a later date.
She died on April 19th, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Cooper and her brother, James Bair.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassy (Larry) Krueger of Kansas City, Mo., Son, Chris Cooper of Hollister, Mo., Daughter, Cindy (Chris) Hyde Nixa, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
