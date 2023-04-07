Agnes Christina (Strecker) Stegman passed away on April 4, 2023.
Agness was born on January 3, 1923, in Spearville, KS. She married Leonard Stegman on June 1, 1948.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ignatius and Nellie; husband Leonard; sons: John, Leon, and Andy; sisters: Pauline Burkhart, Mary Hall, Kathryn Lobmeyer, and Nellie Lobmeyer; and brothers: Ignatius Strecker Jr., Bernard Strecker, and Carl Strecker.
Agnes is survived by her daughters: Christina John, Roseann (Jerry) Sherrill, Peggy (Eldon) Unruh, Loretta (David) Tackett, and Noreen (Steve) Stonehacker; sister, Louise Littrell; and brother-in-law, Larry Stegman. She is also survived by twenty-three grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on April 12, at Our Lady of the Cove, 20 Kimberling Blvd., Kimberling City, MO with Father William Hennecke officiating. A Memorial Mass burial will be held at 1 p.m. on April 14, at St. Mary’s in Garden City, KS with Father Jacob Schneider officiating, with Rosary before Mass.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
