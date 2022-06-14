A memorial service is being planned for a later date for Gloria Jean Simpkins, 48, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on June 1, 2022. Gloria was born March 3, 1974, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Harold “Gene” and Sandra (Everett) Staggs.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Simpkins, her children, Samantha Lindsey-Brooke Staggs, Amber Moses, Cody Moses, and Skylar Woods, sisters, Tammy Everett, Marie Snead, and Jeannie Barker, brother, Jason Staggs.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremation
