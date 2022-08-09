Louise Elsemiller, 89, former resident of Branson passed away August 1, 2022 in Rockford, IL.
Louise is the sister to the late Dorothy Gabriel She was Doug Gabriel’s aunt and they both shared their love of music.
A service will be held on Aug. 27 at the Sunrise Funeral Home in Machesney Park, IL at 2:00 p.m. following will be a celebration of her life in Rockford IL.
