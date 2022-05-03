No services are planned at this time for Belinda J. Kirkland, 60, of Branson, Mo.
She died on April 30, 2022. Belinda was born on March 7, 1962 in Buckeye, Ariz., the daughter of Bob Welcher and Pauline Korte.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband David Kirkland, son, Tyler (Aime) Schmitt, her mother Pauline Hunter, two sisters Brenda Hovey and Bonnie Low.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
