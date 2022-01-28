No formal service is currently planned for Janetta Sue Stevens, 69, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on Jan. 19, 2022. Janetta was born on Feb.5, 1952, in Keokuk, Iowa., the daughter of Jesse and Myrtle Stevens.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Joyce Stevens, Janice, and Janie Stevens, brother-in-law, Smokey, and uncle, Jimmy Stevens.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Billie) Stevens of Springfield, Mo., brother, John (Gwen) Stevens of Springfield, M., sister, Judy (Jack) Goff of Denison, Texas.and Michelle’s father, Howard Johnson of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
