Visitation for Sharon K. Atchison, 78, of Branson, Mo., will be Jan. 9, 2021 at the Victor Baptist Church starting at noon until the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died Jan. 5, 2021.
She was born July 14, 1942 in Carlinville, Ill., to Lloyd L. and Frances (Ruyle) Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ronald Atchison; and brother Robert Long and wife Betty.
She is survived by her brother David (Kathy) Long of Apache Junction, Ariz.; sons Randy (Yvette) Atchison, and Jerry (Kari) Atchison of Camden, Ark., and Troy Atchison of Branson, Mo.; and daughter Linda (Eddy) Marckmann of Branson, Mo.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.