Jordyne Nicole Jones, 32, of Nixa, MO passed away on November 2, 2022.
Jordyne was born on November 2, 1990, in Norfolk, NE, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs: Buddy and Chloe Belle.
Jordyne is survived by her mother Jennifer Jones of Nixa, MO; father John Jones of Wickenburg, AR; brother Jayce Jones of Nixa, MO; maternal grandparents:Dean and Pat Sloniger of Nixa, MO; paternal grandmother Jean Jones of Correctionville, IA; also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins and by her beloved dog, Sugar Plum.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Countryside Christian Church, located at 3350 West Jackson Rd. in Nixa, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Jordyne’s name to her immediate family to help with expenses which can be sent to:
The Jones family c/o Dean Sloniger, 311 S. Market St., Nixa, MO 65714 or the Springfield Humane Society Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
