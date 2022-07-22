Sarah Lawther Ramsden, 88, of Branson, MO, passed away on July 19, 2022.
Sarah entered this life September 12,1933, the daughter of John and Annie (Garret) Allen in Belfast, Ireland.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George K. Ramsden; brother, John Alex Allen; and sister, Mae Margaret Allen.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Harley) Warden of Branson, MO; son, Thomas (Kelly) Ramsden of Old Bridge, NJ; grandchildren: Ashley Warden, Kaitlyn Ramsden, and Thomas Ramsden; great-grandson, Kaiden; and sister, Ana Kirk of Ireland.
There will be an inurnment in New York at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
