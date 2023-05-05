Larry Ray Davis, 68, passed away on April 26, 2023 in Branson, MO.
Larry was born on June 28, 1954, the son of Cecil and Marjorie (Hedrick) Davis in Independence, MO. He was joined in marriage June 1, 1983, to Patricia Anna Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Jason Wright.
Larry is survived by his wife Patricia Davis of Branson, MO; stepson, Brian Wright of Kirbyville, MO; sister, Linda Wakeman and husband, Rick of Blue Springs, MO; two nieces: Tina and Michelle; grandchildren: Bradley Wright and Allison Wright; his Grace Community Assembly family along with many close friends and family.
There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Grace Community Assembly, 3101 Gretna Road, Branson, MO with Pastor John Jackson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Missions, Missions, gcabranson.com.
Arrangements and cremation are under the Cremations of the Ozarks.
