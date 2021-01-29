No formal services are currently planned for Sandra Denise Holbrook, 81, of Branson, Mo.
She died Jan. 13, 2021.
She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Ajo, Ariz., the daughter of Jack and Opal (Wright) Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and by a brother, Curtis Nelson.
She is survived by her two sons, Edward Holbrook of Branson, Mo., and Martin Holbrook of Fayetteville, Ark.; two daughters, Tonia Holbrook of California, and Christie Holbrook of Oklahoma; and a sister, Jackie Nelson of California.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
