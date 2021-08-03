A memorial service for Mary Jewel Kibbey, 56, of Buffalo, Mo., will be in Preston, Mo., at Cross Timbers Restoration Branch at noon on Aug. 7, 2021.
She died on July 23, 2021. Mary was born on Nov. 19, 1965, in Roseburg Ore.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tanner Hayes Kibbey, her mother, Luella Mae Kibbey, and her big brother, Tim Kibbey.
She is survived by her son, Larry Dalton Kibbey, son, Cole Jensen Kibbey and his wife Miranda Kibbey, her sisters, Ana Marie McCarver and Michelle Compton, and a brother, Danny Kibbey.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
